 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

'Creed III' screenings disrupted with brawls in France and Germany

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Creed III screenings disrupted with brawls in France and Germany

Creed III screenings in France and Germany resulted in disruption due to reports of fights.

Michael B Jordan’s Rocky spin-off Creed III had its fight scenes replicated in the audience with a number of screenings in France and Germany getting disrupted during the opening week, beginning on March 1.

On Saturday, March 4, police were called to an afternoon screening in a Mégarama cinema in the central French city of Saint Etienne after fighting resulted in a security guard suffering a head injury when cans and bottles started to fly.

A dozen separate disturbances in cinemas have been reported according to the French media, and independent theatres have decided to take the film off their schedules.

As per Deadline, in Germany, screenings were canceled in the cities of Bremen, Hamburg, and Essen after police were called to stop the fight.

Despite cancellations, France delivered Creed III its biggest opening weekend in Europe, with a gross of $7.7M, followed by $6.1M in the UK, $4.3M in Germany and $3.5M in Italy.

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne says she checked into rehab after 'heartbreaking' photos went viral

Cara Delevingne says she checked into rehab after 'heartbreaking' photos went viral
Prince Harry lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher 'will go to trial in May'

Prince Harry lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher 'will go to trial in May'
Adam Driver gushes over Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'

Adam Driver gushes over Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
Michelle Yeoh deletes Insta post after flak

Michelle Yeoh deletes Insta post after flak

'Shakespeare in Love' producer shares explosive details about Julia Roberts

'Shakespeare in Love' producer shares explosive details about Julia Roberts
'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith shares update on season 2 scripting

'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith shares update on season 2 scripting
John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history

John Williams: Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history
Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'

Keira Knightley on 'Pirates of the Caribbean': 'I felt stuck'
David Beckham leaves out Nicola Peltz in Women's Day tribute to wife Victoria

David Beckham leaves out Nicola Peltz in Women's Day tribute to wife Victoria
Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye West
Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute

Sacheen Littlefeather sisters speak out against Oscars 2023 tribute