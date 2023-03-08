Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet christened in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana at their Montecito mansion in California on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for 21-month-old princess in a small and intimate ceremony. The couple extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they did not attend the event.

Soon after after King Charles III accended to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth III in September, Meghan and Harry's son Archie and daughter Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess under rules set out by King George V in 1917.

Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan's friend, broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday as he revealed: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."



The biographer also claimed that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but they didn't attend the ceremony.

21-month-old Lilibet was baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor. Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was also among the guests who attended the event.

