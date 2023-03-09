 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie extols Sarah Ferguson after she says she is not invited to coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Princess Eugenie extols Sarah Ferguson after she says she is not invited to coronation

Princess Eugenie on Wednesday shared a message for mother Sarah Ferguson on International Women's Day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the princess also posted Sarah Ferguson's photo with her new book titled "A Most Intriguing Lady".

"My beautiful mumma wrote her second book and it's International Women's Day and she's so cool," Princess Eugenie wrote. 

Princess Eugenie extols Sarah Ferguson after she says she is not invited to coronation

Sarah Ferguson is currently promoting her book and during one of her interviews she revealed that she hasn't yet received an invitation for King Charles coronation.

Her remarks came a day after Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they have received an invitation to the coronation.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have avoided from criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple stepped down as working royals.

The royal family's actions against Prime Andrew has reportedly brought Eugenie closer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

