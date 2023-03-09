 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Judy Blume talks about being fearless in writing in Judy Blume Forever trailer
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume Forever, is a documentary about Judith Blume, an American writer of children's, young adult and adult fiction. Blume has more than 25 titles under her name.

In the first official trailer for the Prime Video documentary, Judy Blume revisits her writing life and what inspired her over the course of more than 50 years.

“I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside,” the 85-year-old author reveals in the trailer.

“So by the time I started to write, I really had a lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn’t always in my life.”

Some of Blume’s most popular books include Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Blubber and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, all released in the seventies.

In the trailer children and adults share their favourite titles by the beloved author, highlighting what drew them to Blume’s books.

“There was this moment where it’s like, wow, Judy’s talking to me,” Simon & Schuster’s Justin Chanda shared.

Blume also goes through letters written to the author by her young fans. The documentary is directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok and features cameos by Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle and others.

The documentary is expected to be released on April 21, 2023

Judy Blume Forever - Official Trailer

The radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves, their sexuality, and...


More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George
Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?

Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?
King Charles was notified before Lilibet and Archie’s title change statement

King Charles was notified before Lilibet and Archie’s title change statement
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share major update at Coronation?
Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’

Prince William has ‘no idea where food comes from or how to build a shelter’