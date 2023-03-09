 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Julia Roberts abandoned Shakespeare In Love due to bad chemistry with co-stars
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Producer Ed Zwick has revealed Julia Roberts was supposed to be a part of his film Shakespeare in Love. Roberts was supposed to be cast as Viola de Lesseps, a role that eventually landed Gwyneth Paltrow an Oscar.

In an essay for Air Mail, Zwick writes that the Pretty Woman star, then 24, unexpectedly abandoned the project following some unsuccessful chemistry reads.

Zwick who was excited to cast Roberts revealed that she found fault in all the co-stars.

"I no longer have my cast lists, but among the yet-to-be-discovered young actors, I remember: Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Colin Firth, Sean Bean, Jeremy Northam. Julia found fault with all of them: one was stiff, another wasn't romantic, and so on."

However, Zwick writes; Roberts agreed to read with Paul McGann.

"On the morning of the test, Julia emerged from makeup, looking radiant in full period costume," says the producer.

"But once she began to say the words, something was wrong. There was no magic. The problem wasn't the script. Or Paul McGann. It was Julia. From the moment she began to speak, it was clear she hadn't been working on the accent."

"Sensing Julia's discomfort, I tried to be encouraging, but she must have intuited my unease, and I made the tragic mistake of underestimating her insecurity. Having only recently been catapulted to the dizzying heights atop the Hollywood food chain, she must have been terrified to fail. But I would never get to talk her off the ledge. The next morning when I called her room, I was told she had checked out."

Zwick was later told by Roberts’ manager that she had left for the US. The producer has not spoken to Roberts since. 


More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record

K-pop group Blackpink break Guinness World Record
K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album
HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4
Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies

Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews