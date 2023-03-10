Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly having a good time together; however, the couple doesn't want to rush things.

The supermodel seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Puerto Rican rapper with a PDA filled moment outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Following this, a source told Entertainment Tonight that The Kardashians star is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" Bunny after Devin Booker split.

"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," the source added. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time.”

“They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together. Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."

Kendall quietly parted ways with Devin in November 2022 after two-year romance due to busy schedule.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People Magazine at the time.