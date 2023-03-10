 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Pathaan collects more than INR 500 crore in India
'Pathaan' collects more than INR 500 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster film Pathaan has become the number one Hindi film surpassing some big shot films like Bahubali 2 ad KGF: chapter 2.

The film has made director Siddharth Anand fall in the list of those filmmakers who made movies that crossed over INR 500 crore mark nationally. Previously, SS Rajamouli earned the title.

Siddharth on achieving such a great milestone, stated: “Pathaan is also a film that has given me my due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IP’s and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”

Globally, the action-packed thriller film collected around 1040.25 crore worldwide setting new records in the history.

Pathaan is helmed by Yash Raj Films. This is the fourth spy-thriller backed by Yash Chopra’s production house. The film, besides Shah Rukh and Deepika, stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashuotosh Rana is key roles. The film was released worldwide on January 25 in multiple languages, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023
What will Merub Ali do if Asim Azhar betrays her?

What will Merub Ali do if Asim Azhar betrays her?
Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed': Trailer Out Now

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed': Trailer Out Now
Kartik Aaryan pays last tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik

Kartik Aaryan pays last tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik
'RRR' actor Jr NTR reveals the toughest part of 'Natu Natu'

'RRR' actor Jr NTR reveals the toughest part of 'Natu Natu'
Bharti Singh opens up on 'how trolls on her weight affected her'

Bharti Singh opens up on 'how trolls on her weight affected her'
Govinda on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I feel very sad that we lost him'

Govinda on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I feel very sad that we lost him'
Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death
Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury

Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury
Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride
Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’