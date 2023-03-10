 
Friday Mar 10 2023
Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Pedro Pascal has left his fans in shock and this time around; it is not for his acting but ‘violent’ coffee order.

The Last of Us actor, 47, took the internet by storm, after his delightful encounter with a fan gone viral on TikTok.

The short clip, posted by TikToker @alexafromspace, features Pascal being stopped on the street and asked to put his signature on an action figure from the Disney+ series.

@alexafromspace Met THE DADDY of the daddies 2 weeks ago and he was pure gold #pedropascal #fyp #daddy #pedropascaledit ♬ Big Boys (sped up + reverb) - Remix - NVBR

The Mandalorian star was seen holding a venti-sized iced Starbucks order and a closer look at the cup reveals his Starbucks coffee order.

Zooming into the video, it becomes evident Pascal opts for six shots in his Venti-sized cup. Fans reacted to the video and wrote, “That is a violent amount of coffee,” wrote one user.

“Dude must have an iron gut,” said another TikTok user. “Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom on his shoulders,” said a third, referencing Pascal’s large fanbase.

“OUR MAN IS CAFFEINATED,” another quipped.

Pascal is currently starring in HBO's The Last of Us and Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

