Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

If viewers were confused by the reappearance of General Zod in DC Studios The Flash trailer, they’re not alone. Michael Shannon was also confused when director Andy Muschietti asked him to reprise the role.

"I was a little confused," Shannon says in a new interview with Looper.

"I said, 'As memory serves me, I think I died in Man of Steel. Are they sure they got the right guy?' But then they explained to me the whole multiverse phenomenon, which… I was a little behind the times on that. I can't say that I'm a huge consumer of this genre of films — not that I have anything against them. If I'm going to watch a movie, the odds are it's not going to be one of those, but I sure love making them."

Shannon played Zod in Man of Steel who died at the hands of Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel. Shannon however is a fan of Zack Snyder's 2013 film, and didn't mind returning to the multiverse.

"I loved making Man of Steel, and I love working with Zack, and I felt like it was actually, in a way, a fairly important film," Shannon says. "It was nice to revisit the character. I wasn't there for a terribly long time. I was in and out in a couple of weeks, so it was a nice way to spend a bit of my summer in England. Andy's a lovely guy and a great artist, visually, and I had a blast."

In the upcoming film The Flash returns in time to prevent his mother's murder, only to get trapped in an alternate reality without metahumans. He recruits the older Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from different realities to fight the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash will sprint into theaters on June 16.