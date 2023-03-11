 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Reuters

BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins

By
Reuters

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins
BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins

LONDON: Harry Styles was the big winner at the BRIT awards, Britain's pop music honours, on Saturday, winning all four categories he had been nominated in, a week after his triumph at the Grammys.

Styles took home the coveted album of the year for "Harry's House", song of the year for his synth pop hit "As It Was", best pop/R&B act and artist of the year, one of two gender-neutral categories introduced last year after BRIT awards organisers got rid of female and male distinctions.

The contenders for that prize were all men, which had irked many in the industry and on social media.

"I'm really, really grateful for this and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight," Styles said in his acceptance speech, dedicating the artist of the year award to a list of female singers.

Styles, who rose to fame on talent show "The X Factor" as a member of boy band One Direction, last week won two Grammy awards, including album of the year.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan have learned how to ‘monetise’ victimhood & still stay in royal family

Harry, Meghan have learned how to ‘monetise’ victimhood & still stay in royal family
Prince Andrew ‘furious’ at King Charles for THIS reason

Prince Andrew ‘furious’ at King Charles for THIS reason
King Charles’ plan for ‘slimmed down’ monarchy seemingly hindered

King Charles’ plan for ‘slimmed down’ monarchy seemingly hindered
Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event

Nick Jonas feels proud of ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting pre-Oscars event
Jason Derulo tips Nebraska restaurant waiter $5000

Jason Derulo tips Nebraska restaurant waiter $5000
Amy Robach was 'pretty close' with T.J. Holmes even prior to affair

Amy Robach was 'pretty close' with T.J. Holmes even prior to affair