Dolly Parton is 'not gonna be riding' rollercoaster at her Dollywood themepark

Country music icon Dolly Parton revealed shoe has no intention of riding the rides at her Dollywood theme park.

The 77-year-old wig-wearing singer launched the theme park in Tennessee in 1986 but upon the opening of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster, revealed that she had no intention to get on any of the rides - in case she loses her hair.

"Well does that look like fun or not? I think that is really gonna be something really great. Now you all know as well as you know my name that I am not gonna be riding that thing!”

“Because I don't ride the rides, I don't want my hair to fly off right on national television or something! But I know that all of you will be fighting to get on it and I'll be standing watching you get in line!"

Parton also revealed plans to reconstruct her Tennessee Mountain Home – which showcases memorabilia from the ‘Jolene’ singer’s childhood and decades-long career.

"I wanted to make sure that you were having some new experience in 2024. I just wanted to personally take a minute to thank all of you. I'm so thankful to God and to you for allowing me to see my little Smoky Mountain dreams come true. I always used to dream about that. God has been good to be and so all have you. Sincerely, with all of my heart - thank you for everything!"