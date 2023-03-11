 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke
Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke 

Hailey Bieber turned to her social media account to mark the one-year milestone of surviving her mini stroke on Friday.

The supermodel, 26, took to her Instagram Story and re-posted a video from last year, detailing her “life-changing event.”

Hailey detailed the terrifying incident and also shared information about the condition called patent foramen ovale (PFO), which 'is a hole in the heart that didn't close after birth,' according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hailey Bieber marks one-year milestone of surviving mini stroke

The Rhode Skin founder wrote, “Can't believe it's been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis.”

Hailey continued, “Given that it's the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”

In her candid video, the Vogue cover girl recalled feeling a “weird sensation” in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips before she was admitted to hospital.

Hailey had the PFO closed and has now fully recovered. She shared, “The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton is 'not gonna be riding' rollercoaster at her Dollywood themepark

Dolly Parton is 'not gonna be riding' rollercoaster at her Dollywood themepark
Netflix ‘You’ showrunner talks how Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ made the show

Netflix ‘You’ showrunner talks how Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ made the show
Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their strained relations

Charles inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation shows 'slight thawing' in their strained relations
Prince Harry ridiculed over 'extremely unsettling' therapy session with trauma expert

Prince Harry ridiculed over 'extremely unsettling' therapy session with trauma expert

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes compared with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for THIS reason

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes compared with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for THIS reason
Michael Cain rubbishes 'Zulu' inspired extremists

Michael Cain rubbishes 'Zulu' inspired extremists

Marc Anthony’s new wife forcing him to change parenting arrangement with Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony’s new wife forcing him to change parenting arrangement with Jennifer Lopez
Jeremy Renner shares BTS photo from ‘Rennervations,’ wishes fans ‘happy Friday’

Jeremy Renner shares BTS photo from ‘Rennervations,’ wishes fans ‘happy Friday’
Elizabeth Hurley says gardening is her therapy

Elizabeth Hurley says gardening is her therapy
Jimmy Kimmel hopes no Oscars slaps amid hosting

Jimmy Kimmel hopes no Oscars slaps amid hosting
Longtime pal Jerry Schilling talks Elvis Presley’s legacy amid Graceland legal battle

Longtime pal Jerry Schilling talks Elvis Presley’s legacy amid Graceland legal battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘showing signs of hypocrisy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘showing signs of hypocrisy’