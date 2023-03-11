 
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

Batman: Caped Crusader has been reportedly scooped up by Amazon after cutting loose by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated show, produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, was slated to join HBO Max but was cast out due to the company’s cost-cutting measures.

However, after several talks with streaming giants, including Netflix, Apple, and Hulu, the DC show reportedly found its home at Amazon for two seasons.

"The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots."

Previously, Abrams and Reeves said in a joint statement in 2021, "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters."

Meanwhile, DC new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are visioning DC cinematic universe in a new light, which will comprise last year's The Batman sequel and other Gotham-related projects.

