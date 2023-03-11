 
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Nikki Reed poses in growing baby bump alongside husband Ian Somerhalder at pre-Oscars celebration

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Nikki Reed linked arms with husband Ian Somerhalder as they attended at the pre-Oscars annual celebration in West Hollywood.

On Thursday night, March 9, Nikki Reed arrived on the red carpet, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a full-length gown.

As per Daily Mail, the Twilight star, who is expecting her second child with husband Ian Somerhalder, wore a full-length red gown with intricate silver beading across the chest

Reed, 34, wore her dark brunette locks in loose curls and acessorised with multiple rings on nearly every finger and delicate earrings.

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries alum looked dashing in a charcoal grey suit, slightly open white dress shirt, and gold loafers.

The couple's recent outing comes after they announced their second child in January via Instagram. They have daughter Bodhi Soleil, age five.

