Lisa Marie Presley’s ex files to act as guardian for her twins amid her will legal battle

Michael Lockwood filed a new petition to become the guardian ad litem of his and Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters amid the Presley family’s will battle, according to Us Weekly.

Per the court documents obtained by the outlet, Lockwood, 61, filed a motion in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. In his petition, the composer asked to represent his 14-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley’s, interests in the ongoing estate case.

“The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court,” Lockwood presented the reason.

“The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding. There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue.”

Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla Presley, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Riley Keough is a protective big sister, especially after her mother Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12th, 2023, at age 54.

Before her death, Lockwood and Lisa Marie were embroiled in a nasty custody battle over the twins that lasted until October of last year. Friends say Lisa Marie resented that Priscilla sided with Michael, and the tension trickled down to Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter.

Moreover, Lockwood was “not invited” to Lisa Marie’s funeral, a close friend of Lisa Marie’s said. “He came to Memphis under the pretence that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla’s help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there.”

Priscilla has since filed to contest her only daughter’s will, alleging that a 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. She claimed that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, were initially co-trustees before the late addition removed their names in favour of Riley, 33, and Benjamin, whom the late songwriter shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

A source close to the Daisy Jones & the Six star told People Magazine that Riley has been “very protective” of her 14-year-old twin sisters. “Riley has always been close with her sisters,” the insider told the outlet. “She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years.”

Furthermore, the source added that “Riley was always on her mom’s side when it came to Michael.” The insider shared. “It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together.”

As Lisa Marie’s will stands, Riley is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate following Benjamin’s 2020 death. Riley, Harper and Finley are all listed as beneficiaries of the trust.