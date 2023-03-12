Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh did not ‘interact’ during pre-Oscars party

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh were spotted attending the same pre-Oscras party on Friday, March 10th, 2023, but the two noticeably kept their distance from one another.

According to Page Six, the former co-workers were not photographed at any point during the night greeting each other or partying together at the Creative Artists Agency’s star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sources also confirmed to the outlet exclusively that they “definitely did not see them interact.”

Per the outlet, the féte was packed with many celebrity guests, including Elton John, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa and Pedro Pascal.

At one point in the night, Wilde was photographed blowing out candles from a cake as it was her 39th birthday on Friday.

Feud rumours between the former co-stars began from the set of Wilde’s directorial, Don’t Worry Darling. Sources alleged that Pugh was “unhappy” with Wilde over her on-set affair with her co-star Harry Styles because the filmmaker was still dating Jason Sudeikis at the time. Wilde has since split with both men.

When it came time for the cast to promote the film, The Wonder actress, 27, was noticeably missing in action.

Pugh skipped out on the New York City premiere of the film, further fuelling feud rumours. However, she was reportedly absent because she was busy filming Dune: Part Two in Europe.

She also did not attend a pre-scheduled press conference and photo call for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, but arrived in Italy in time for the red carpet premiere.

Then, on the week of the psychological thriller’s theatre debut, an insider alleged that Pugh and Wilde had gotten into a “screaming match” on set.

According to the source, Wilde had reportedly grown upset with her leading lady’s “frequent, unexplained absences,” which led to the alleged argument.

Most recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, published on February 15th, 2023, the Marvel actress, 27, shared that she wasn’t interested in talking about the controversy that surrounded the movie’s press tour.

“Ideally, I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive,” she told the outlet.

“And I’ve been really excited to talk about that. I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So, if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”