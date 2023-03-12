Oscars: nominees in key categories

Sunday Mar 12, 2023
Hollywood, United States: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" tops the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" at nine.
- Best picture -
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"The Fabelmans"
"Tar"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
"Triangle of Sadness"
"Women Talking"
- Best director -
Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
Todd Field, "Tar"
Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
- Best actor -
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
Bill Nighy, "Living"
- Best actress -
Cate Blanchett, "Tar"
Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Best supporting actor -
Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Best supporting actress -
Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Hong Chau, "The Whale"
Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Best international feature film -
"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
"Close" (Belgium)
"EO" (Poland)
"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)
- Best animated feature -
"Guillermo del Toro´s Pinocchio"
"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
"The Sea Beast"
"Turning Red"
- Best documentary feature -
"All That Breathes"
"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
"Fire of Love"
"A House Made of Splinters"
"Navalny"
- Films with seven or more nominations -
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 11
"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9
"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9
"Elvis" - 8
"The Fabelmans" - 7