Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the increased chances that they’ll be turned into a laughing stock at the Oscars.



These warnings and admissions have been issued by PR guru Matt Yanofsky.

He believes the couple could face massive bouts of roasting at the hands of Oscars attendees.

This comes in the wake of South Park allegedly deciding to “rip the Band-Aid off.”

Mr Yanofsky made these claims in his interview alongside The Mirror.

There he was quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry are no longer untouchable in the US.”

“South Park’ is a show that is grandfathered into pop culture. Nobody is cancelling it, and it has a history of saying what everyone thinks but is scared to say.”

“By satirizing the couple, they’ve given other people permission to finally say what they think about Meghan and Harry, as we saw similarly with Chris Rock’s stand-up special.”

During the course of his interview, he also added, “It’s 50/50 if they joke about the couple on Sunday or if they start mocking Meghan and Harry in five years. It’s 50/50 if they joke about the couple on Sunday or if they start mocking Meghan and Harry in five years.”