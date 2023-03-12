 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals
Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals 

Ashley Graham gears up for Oscars pre-show hosting duties. The model dropped fun behind-the-scenes pictures on the internet of her rehearsing along with Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashely, 35, who is excited to host Countdown to the Oscars, shared pictures of herself getting ready ahead of the pre-show opener for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

For rehearsal, Ashley sported comfy purple and pink tie-dye sweater and olive-colored slacks.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host looked radiant in a makeup-free look that showcased her natural beauty. She also posted photos rehearsing for the live countdown with Hudgens and Youtuber Singh.

Ashley posed with the famous golden Oscars statue and captioned her Instagram story, “We made it to rehearsals.”

She captioned the carousel post, “Loading..... OSCARS.”

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The mega event will air live from Dolby Theatre, L.A, on Sunday, March 12.

More From Entertainment:

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot
Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside
'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair
'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints

'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints
'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor bowls over Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor bowls over Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu
'Star Wars' actor once nearly arrested at Oscars

'Star Wars' actor once nearly arrested at Oscars
Harrison Ford names his favourite film

Harrison Ford names his favourite film

'Harry Potter' actor David Bradley would love to reprise 'Doctor Who' role

'Harry Potter' actor David Bradley would love to reprise 'Doctor Who' role
Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'
Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role

Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role
Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage

Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage