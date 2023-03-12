Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William

King Charles III's coronation could be an opportunity for Prince William and his younger brother Harry repair their fractured relationship.

Robert Hardman has advised the Duke of Sussex to putt all the difference aside, urging Harry to attend his father's historic event as it could be an opportunity for him to employ some palace diplomacy.



Harry, who received an invitation to attend his father’s May coronation last week, has not confirmed that he would travel to London.

Hardman told Page Six that the coronation is “a family event as well as a state event and you would expect all the family to be at a family event.”

However, the royal biographer is less optimistic about a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Meghan's hubby has left his elder brother William heartbroken with his allegations and claims against the new Prince of Wales in memoir, "Spare".