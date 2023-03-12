Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

 
Jenna Ortega cleared the misconception about her "dark and twisted" personality in her Saturday Night Live debut.

Referring to her roles in Wednesday, X, Scream V, and Scream VI, Jenna said, "A lot of people assume that I am dark and twisted in real life because of these roles I play but I am not like that at all."

The 20-year-old added, "I think there's just something about my face where people see it, and they're like, 'Hey! Let's throw blood on that.'"

Jenna was also joined by musical guest The 1975 and Wednesday costar Fred Armisen, who was part of SNL between 2002 and 2013.



