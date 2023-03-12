 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Oscars 2023: Whos replacing Will Smith?

Everyone is aware of the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith slapped Comedian Chris Rock across his face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss condition.

The 95th Academy Awards, which honor the best motion pictures of 2022 from around the world, will taking place in Los Angeles Sunday (tonight)

Traditionally, the four acting winners from the previous year's Oscars come back to present the prizes to their successors.

Last year's winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Jessica Chastain will present, but the fourth, Will Smith, won't attend the ceremony as he has been banned for attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Fans are curious to know that who would replace Smith even though more than 50 stars are lined up to present the trophies.

Other stars presenting categories this year include Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, John Travolta, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly and Florence Pugh.

Interestingly, Halle Berry has also been invited to present. She remains the only woman of colour to win best leading actress at the Oscars, but we could see the second this year with Yeoh.

Other category presenters include Paul Dano, Andrew Garfield, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell and Riz Ahmed.

Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal will join them to present the trophies.

More From Entertainment:

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022
Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden
Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17
Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire

Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire
Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William

Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?
Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot
Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside