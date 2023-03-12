Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?

Everyone is aware of the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith slapped Comedian Chris Rock across his face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss condition.

The 95th Academy Awards, which honor the best motion pictures of 2022 from around the world, will taking place in Los Angeles Sunday (tonight)

Traditionally, the four acting winners from the previous year's Oscars come back to present the prizes to their successors.

Last year's winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Jessica Chastain will present, but the fourth, Will Smith, won't attend the ceremony as he has been banned for attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Fans are curious to know that who would replace Smith even though more than 50 stars are lined up to present the trophies.

Other stars presenting categories this year include Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, John Travolta, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly and Florence Pugh.

Interestingly, Halle Berry has also been invited to present. She remains the only woman of colour to win best leading actress at the Oscars, but we could see the second this year with Yeoh.

Other category presenters include Paul Dano, Andrew Garfield, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell and Riz Ahmed.

Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal will join them to present the trophies.