Monday Mar 13 2023
Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he realized Meghan Markle was expecting their first baby.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how the couple took the pregnancy test at home after months of treatments.

He began: “We bought two home pregnancy tests, one for a backup, and she took them both into the bathroom at Nott Cott. I was lying on our bed, and while waiting for her to come out…I fell asleep. When I woke, she was beside me. What’s happened? Is it…? She said she hadn’t looked. She’d waited for me. The wands were on the nightstand. I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother’s hair.”

He added: “Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation. I reached for the wands, peered into their little windows. Blue. Bright, bright blue. Both of them. Blue meant…baby. Oh wow. Well. Well then. We hugged, kissed.”

