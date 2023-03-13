Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate

Jimmy Kimmel has just hit back against the Oscars slap moment from last year.

The host started by addressing the need for ‘safety’ and ‘security’ at the event, and sneaked in a sly jibe at Smith in the process.

“We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe … and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” he said.

“So, we have strict policies in place: If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

He also went on to reference the decision not to reprimand Smith for his actions as well and said, “If anything unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year — nothing.”

“Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug,” he added.

“And if any of you get mad at a joke and you decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it’s not going to be easy. There are a few of my friends you’re going to have to get through first.”