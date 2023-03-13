Kate Middleton always wanted four children

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is mother to three children, often jokes about wanting more kids at royal engagements.



According to a report by the Marie Claire, Kate has always wanted four children.

The report, citing an insider said, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton currently shares three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.

The source further said, “They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise.”

“But, if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”