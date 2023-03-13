 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton always wanted four children

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Kate Middleton always wanted four children

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is mother to three children, often jokes about wanting more kids at royal engagements.

According to a report by the Marie Claire, Kate has always wanted four children.

The report, citing an insider said, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton currently shares three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.

The source further said, “They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise.”

“But, if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

More From Entertainment:

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations
Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner

Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’
Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'

Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'
‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 Oscars including ‘Best Picture’

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 Oscars including ‘Best Picture’
Harry, Meghan have a chance to 'soften' feud with royal family by attending coronation

Harry, Meghan have a chance to 'soften' feud with royal family by attending coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vying for ‘revenge’ from Camilla

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vying for ‘revenge’ from Camilla
Austin Butler reveals why Kaia Gerber didn’t accompany him to 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler reveals why Kaia Gerber didn’t accompany him to 2023 Oscars
Jenna Ortega recreates hilarious ‘The Exorcist’ sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jenna Ortega recreates hilarious ‘The Exorcist’ sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’
Ruth E Carter becomes first Black woman to win two Oscars

Ruth E Carter becomes first Black woman to win two Oscars