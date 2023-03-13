 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Alexei Navalnys wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free

Incarcerated Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was lovingly remembered by his wife Yulia Navalnaya after Navalny won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

Yulia Navalnaya was present on stage with director Daniel Roher after Navalny won an Oscar. Following his acceptance speech, Roher called Yulia towards the microphone. "Thank you to everybody here," Yulia began."

As per Deadline, she continued, "My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy. Alexei, I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong."

Roher also remembered Alexei in his acceptance speech, "I would like to dedicate this award to Navalny, to all political prisoners around the world. Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all. We cannot, we must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head."

The Oscar for the film, which came from CNN films, was shared amongst Roher and producers Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

More From Entertainment:

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’
Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals
Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement

Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement
'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2

'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know
Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles
Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles

Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars
Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony

Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony