Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'

Incarcerated Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was lovingly remembered by his wife Yulia Navalnaya after Navalny won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

Yulia Navalnaya was present on stage with director Daniel Roher after Navalny won an Oscar. Following his acceptance speech, Roher called Yulia towards the microphone. "Thank you to everybody here," Yulia began."

As per Deadline, she continued, "My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy. Alexei, I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong."

Roher also remembered Alexei in his acceptance speech, "I would like to dedicate this award to Navalny, to all political prisoners around the world. Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all. We cannot, we must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head."

The Oscar for the film, which came from CNN films, was shared amongst Roher and producers Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris