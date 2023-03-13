 
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell had a reunion of their romantic comedy Four Weddings And A Funeral at the 2023 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 12, the Oscars ceremony took place which saw Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell together after nearly three decades.

As per Daily Mail, the duo, who stars as lovers in the modern classic romantic comedy, arrived together on stage.

Hugh, 62, cut a dapper figure in a classic black tuxedo, featuring a black bow tie as he accompanied his former costar out to the stage.

Andie, 64, looked elegant in a black sleeveless dress with asymmetrical straps as she grinned alongside her former co-star.

Hugh and Andie were present to announce the nominees for Best Production Design, where the Notting Hill star opened the segment by saying they were there "to do two things."

"The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer,' he continued. "Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I have never used one in my life."

Then he pointed to her, "Still stunning" and back to himself "Basically a scrotum," he said, which received a loud laugh from the audience while Andie showed off a scandalized smile, cited from Daily Mail.

Hugh and Andie also previously starred together in a short film sequel in 2019 to commemorate Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

