 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened.

King Charles has reportedly allowed Harry and Meghan’s kids their royal titles as ‘an olive branch’ to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by the Blast, King Charles had a role in Archie and Lilibet’s Prince and Princess titles as a way to restore the broken bridge between the royals and Prince Harry’s family.

The report further claims, the monarch had promised to let his grandchildren their royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

The Blast, per Daily Mail, reported King Charles had approved the use of Prince and Princess for Archie and Lilibet.

The move comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s worries, the report cited a source as saying.

The report further reveals King Charles move might be a peace offering.  

More From Entertainment:

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William
Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023
Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony

Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony
Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’
Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out
Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals
Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement

Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement