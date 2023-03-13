Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened.



King Charles has reportedly allowed Harry and Meghan’s kids their royal titles as ‘an olive branch’ to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by the Blast, King Charles had a role in Archie and Lilibet’s Prince and Princess titles as a way to restore the broken bridge between the royals and Prince Harry’s family.

The report further claims, the monarch had promised to let his grandchildren their royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

The Blast, per Daily Mail, reported King Charles had approved the use of Prince and Princess for Archie and Lilibet.

The move comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s worries, the report cited a source as saying.

The report further reveals King Charles move might be a peace offering.