 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react
Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

2023 Oscar nominated star Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens crossed paths at the 95th Academy Awards, on Sunday.

The former pair seemingly avoided each other at Oscars champagne carpet three years after their breakup in January 2022.

The Elvis star, 31, dated the High School Musical actress, 34, from 2011 until 2020.

While Vanessa didn’t run into Austin, the Princess Switch actress caught up with the Elvis director Baz Luhrmann ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

Following this moment, fans took to Twitter with one saying, "THEY LEFT AUSTIN FOR LAST INTERVIEW ON THE CARPET BUT SENT HIM TO ASHLEY GRAHAM WHO ASKS WHERE KAIA IS BEFORE IT LITERALLY CUTS BACK TO VANESSA TO SIGN OFF THE SHOW."

While many expressed, "biggest upset of the Oscars is Austin Butler not getting interviewed by Vanessa Hudgens on the carpet."

One more wrote, "They didn’t want to put Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens on screen together."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor credited his ex-girlfriend for encouraging him to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic.

Speaking about the person who inspired him to take on the role, Austin said, “I was with my partner at the time.”

Referring to Vanessa, he added, “That’s right. We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

More From Entertainment:

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday
Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song

Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song
Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback

Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback
Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser

Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023
King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William