Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

2023 Oscar nominated star Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens crossed paths at the 95th Academy Awards, on Sunday.

The former pair seemingly avoided each other at Oscars champagne carpet three years after their breakup in January 2022.

The Elvis star, 31, dated the High School Musical actress, 34, from 2011 until 2020.

While Vanessa didn’t run into Austin, the Princess Switch actress caught up with the Elvis director Baz Luhrmann ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

Following this moment, fans took to Twitter with one saying, "THEY LEFT AUSTIN FOR LAST INTERVIEW ON THE CARPET BUT SENT HIM TO ASHLEY GRAHAM WHO ASKS WHERE KAIA IS BEFORE IT LITERALLY CUTS BACK TO VANESSA TO SIGN OFF THE SHOW."

While many expressed, "biggest upset of the Oscars is Austin Butler not getting interviewed by Vanessa Hudgens on the carpet."

One more wrote, "They didn’t want to put Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens on screen together."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor credited his ex-girlfriend for encouraging him to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic.

Speaking about the person who inspired him to take on the role, Austin said, “I was with my partner at the time.”

Referring to Vanessa, he added, “That’s right. We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”