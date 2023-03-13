 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Monday Mar 13, 2023

His opportunity to meet the group came on the talk show After School Club
Kevin Woo from the K-pop group U-KISS discusses the first time he met global legends BTS. The opportunity for him to meet the group came on the talk show After School Club, which he hosted with Eric Nam.

BTS were only rookies at the time, but Kevin has been a supporter since they debuted, as he recalls: “just how vibrant [and] energetic they were.”

Kevin has shown support for the group several times throughout the years. He showed off his makeup routine when preparing for the Broadway show KPOP, and used the BT21 makeup products.

He recently took part in the On The Street Challenge, which comes from J-Hope’s newest track On The Street with J. Cole. He showed his visible excitement in a clip when J-Hope actually commented on his cover of the song. 

