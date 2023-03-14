 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend wowed fans as they stepped out in style for the star-studded Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party on March 12.

The duo marked their first glam public appearance since welcoming their third child, daughter Esti Maxine in January.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party

For the glamorous Hollywood night, John sported a classic black tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a green long-sleeve dress by Zuhair Murad with eye-catching beadwork and feather-cuffed sleeves.

The model channeled the glam in a thigh-high slit dazzling gown that allowed her to flaunt her stunning physique.

Chrissy sported a shimmering makeup and curls in her newly-dyed red bob hair. The cookbook author and John set couple goals as they were seen holding each other close while posing for the cameras.

The pair recently expanded their family welcoming daughter Esti on January 19. Their little one joined big sister Luna Stephens, 6, and big brother Miles Stephens, 4.

One month after welcoming their newest addition, Chrissy shared a photo of their family dressed up for Valentine's Day with the caption, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants ‘glittering media career’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Meghan Markle wants ‘glittering media career’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's producer wife reveals 'harder' Will Smith jokes were cut

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's producer wife reveals 'harder' Will Smith jokes were cut
Harry won’t attend coronation without Meghan: ‘He wouldn't be able to cope without her’

Harry won’t attend coronation without Meghan: ‘He wouldn't be able to cope without her’
Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris
'Creed III' star Tessa Thompson gets candid on food choices at 2023 Oscars party

'Creed III' star Tessa Thompson gets candid on food choices at 2023 Oscars party
Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win
Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez
Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety

Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety
Lady Gaga wanted audiences to see ‘real’ her during 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga wanted audiences to see ‘real’ her during 2023 Oscars performance
Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs

Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs