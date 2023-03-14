Chrissy Teigen, John Legend step out on glam date night at 2023 Oscars after-party

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend wowed fans as they stepped out in style for the star-studded Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party on March 12.

The duo marked their first glam public appearance since welcoming their third child, daughter Esti Maxine in January.

For the glamorous Hollywood night, John sported a classic black tuxedo, while Chrissy donned a green long-sleeve dress by Zuhair Murad with eye-catching beadwork and feather-cuffed sleeves.

The model channeled the glam in a thigh-high slit dazzling gown that allowed her to flaunt her stunning physique.

Chrissy sported a shimmering makeup and curls in her newly-dyed red bob hair. The cookbook author and John set couple goals as they were seen holding each other close while posing for the cameras.

The pair recently expanded their family welcoming daughter Esti on January 19. Their little one joined big sister Luna Stephens, 6, and big brother Miles Stephens, 4.

One month after welcoming their newest addition, Chrissy shared a photo of their family dressed up for Valentine's Day with the caption, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."