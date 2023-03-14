Tilda Swinton lauds ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscars success

Recognised for Indie films and blockbusters alike, actress Tilda Swinton lauded the latest Academy Awards.



“It’s a new world,” Swinton said of the wins, during a conversation at the SXSW conference with Eugene Hernandez.

“I feel that we’ve all spent a long time saying the Oscars don’t matter,” she continued.

Swinton added that it is encouraging to see an original film like Everything Everywhere All at Once being recognized on the big stage.

The ‘We Need To Talk About Kevin’ star said that she always grappled with the concept of awarding anything for being ‘best’.

“I think the whole ‘best’ thing doesn’t really serve anybody.” Swinton said.

Everything Everywhere premiered at the SXSW film festival a year prior in 2022. Swinton is launching her most recent film, A24’s Problemista, at the festival.

Tilda Swinton has collected numerous honours. She has won an Oscar, a British Academy Film Award, besides nominations for three Golden Globe Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2020, she was named among one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, by The New York Times.