Nicole Scherzinger takes a dig at former band Pussycat dolls amid lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger took a dig at her former band, Pussycat Dolls, in her new solo song, Freedom.

The song comes amid a lawsuit that the singer is embroiled in with her former band founder.

Per Page Six, the Pussycat Dolls, who found fame in the mid-2000s, briefly reunited in November 2019 and released a comeback single, React, in February 2020. However, their plans to go on tour and record a new album fell apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as internal strife.

In September 2021, the ensemble’s founder, Robin Antin, sued Scherzinger for breach of contract, claiming the singer had refused to participate in a reunion tour unless she got more money than her bandmates as well as creative control of their shows.

Later that month, Scherzinger filed a response to Antin’s suit, which she called “a meritless effort to enforce an expired 2019 agreement.”

In her song, Scherzinger sang as she headlined the Sydney WorldPride in Australia on March 4th, 2023.

“Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself,” the lyrics go.

“I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please,” she continued. “I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / Bitch, I just woke up redefined.”

At the concert, Scherzinger also sang several Pussycat Dolls hits during her performance, including Don’t Cha and When I Grow Up.