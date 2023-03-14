 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

'You' star Amy Leigh Hickman weighs in on Nadia future

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

You star Amy Leigh Hickman weighs in on Nadia future
'You' star Amy Leigh Hickman weighs in on Nadia future 

You star Amy Leigh Hickman opened up on Nadia's character's future after the show's season four, part two.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Hickman on the fifth season return, "I would love to come back and play her again," she said.

The 25-year-old also weighed in on the character's plot arc, saying that she thinks Nadia and Joe are quite similar.

"I think that if she can pull off everything she did in season 4, there's not much she can't do," the actor added.

"So I wouldn't put anything past her, I wouldn't past Joe as well. I think that's something they have in common, weirdly."

Meanwhile, Netflix is yet to order the show's renewal for the fifth season. 

However, indicators are bright for the psychological thriller to get renewed.

Earlier, the showrunner Sera Gamble also teased "exciting" idea for season five.

"We have an idea for season five that we're excited about," she revealed, adding that showrunners are also keen to end the series with a "complete" ending.

"Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it's to feel like we have told the complete story," Gamble said.

More From Entertainment:

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars
Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’
K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback
Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment

Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment
Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row
Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour

Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour