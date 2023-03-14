 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Elton John gushes over Dua Lipa at 31st Annual Academy Award viewing party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Elton John gushes over Dua Lipa at 31st Annual Academy Award viewing party
Elton John gushes over Dua Lipa at 31st Annual Academy Award viewing party

Elton John admired Levitating singer Dua Lipa on Sunday at the red carpet of John's 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party.

In 2021, the duo collaborated on Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), during a chatter with PEOPLE on the on Sunday, the 75-year-old music icon revealed that Lipa hardly needed his guidance when the two collaborated on the song.

"She didn't really need that much advice," John said. "She's so smart, and she's so grounded, and so in touch with what's happening. She's a delight to be with."

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer added "I don't really need to give her any advice. She's doing really, really well."

John and his husband, David Furnish, first met Lipa at an AIDS Foundation event, and later went to dinner with the pop star, where they pitched the idea of working together.

The duo's song, which is an updated version of John's 1972 classic Rocket Man, gave the singer his first British chart-topper in 16 years.

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) also ranked 7 on the billboard Hot 100 in the United States after hitting No. 1 in their native country England.

The song also marked the first single of John's collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions.

Last year, the Cold Heart hitmakers also teamed up for Variety's issue, where they talked on their bond and the ways in which the stars aligned to get them into the studio together.

"I adore her. She is incredibly talented — absolutely brilliant — and so professional. It's a pleasure to be around someone who is so young, has done so much already and is so humble," John said of Lipa. "She is also great fun, and we get on like a house on fire."

More From Entertainment:

David Schwimmer elaborates on why he has signed up for Celebrity Bake Off show

David Schwimmer elaborates on why he has signed up for Celebrity Bake Off show
Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story
Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music

Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music
Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser

Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser
K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'

K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'
Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023

Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023
Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa

Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa
Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance