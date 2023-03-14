K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

The album is set to come out in April

K-pop group Apink confirm the date for their new comeback called Self on March 13th. The album is set to come out in April as revealed through their new teaser.

This will be their 10th mini album. The teaser shows a sneak peek at the concept as it shows the corner of a painting in a dark room. Their agency IST Entertainment announced the exciting news of their comeback back in February 22nd:

“Apink (Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, Hayoung) is confirmed to release a new mini album in April, and they will start comeback promotions.”

This will be the group’s first comeback after a long wait of one year and six months since they released their last album. The comeback was a special ten-year anniversary album called Horn which came out in February.