'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series

Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger is all set to bring a spy-drama from Christopher Reich’s Simon Riske book series.

As confirmed by the sources to Deadline, the Oscar-winning director, co-writer and producer is currently working at Netflix UK on a drama series adaptation, which is an international spy-thriller.

The series written by Rowan Joffe is in early development, the first season of the thriller drama will be based on the first book in the series, The Take, I hear.

Netflix has yet not confirmed or denied the news. The Simon Riske series adaptation will be a co-production between eOne and See-Saw Films.

The Take follows Simon Riske, a freelance industrial spy, who runs an auto garage in London and gets involved in the investigation of a stolen letter that could upset the balance of power in the Western world.

Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for Oscars in 9 categories, winning 4 trophies, including Best International Feature film, it marked a historic haul for a German film.

Berger also won for Best Direction at the BAFTAs where All Quiet swept top categories, including Best Film, Best Film Not the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In addition to that, he has also won BAFTA in 2019 for his work on a TV miniseries Patrick Melrose.

His TV credits also include Your Honor, The Terror and Deutschland ’83. Berger has also recently signed on to direct and executive produce Helltown, which is a crime-thriller drama in works at Amazon Studios.

Reich’s Simon Riske book series came out in 2018 with The Take. It also includes Crown Jewel (2019), The Palace (2020) and Once a Thief (2022).