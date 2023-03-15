 
Marvel seeks 'Ant-Man 3' Reddit leaker

Marvel is hunting for the individual who leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script before its release on Reddit.

The Marvel tiniest hero's third installment's transcript of 63-page dialogue was leaked, edited, or displayed in a Portuguese web interface.

Moreover, the leaked text was likely “intended for use in subtitles,” as per TorrentFreak, a piracy news website.

In a leaked dialogue introduction, an unidentified individual attributed the text to screenwriter Jeff Loveness and was described as “translated dialogue.”

The comic studio approached California federal district court and filed a request to issue a subpoena to compel Reddit to disclose the user who posted the film's dialogue to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit “on or about” Jan. 20, 2023.

Marvel requested “all Identifying Information for the user ‘u/MSSmods’” in addition to “any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content” that was at any point available on the subreddit between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was opened to mixed reviews and released in cinemas on Feb. 17.

