Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are joining forces yet again to star and executive produce an Apple TV+ comedy series.

Schitt’s Creek alum David West Read is steering the untitled show Meanwhile McConaughey and Harrelson will executive produce the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell of Skydance, Bill Bost, and Jeremy Plager.

According to The Hollywood Reporters, the ten-episode series is set out as a "heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas."

McConaughey and Harrelson last starred together nine years back in the first season of HBO’s True Detective.

