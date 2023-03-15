 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jungkook tears up during live broadcast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

The idol spent over two hours chatting with fans
The idol spent over two hours chatting with fans

Fans grew concerned after K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook began to tear up during a live Weverse broadcast on March 14th. The idol spent over two hours chatting with fans, sharing stories and playing music.

During the live stream, the singer started playing ambient music and jokingly narrated a guided meditation, trying to make the people watching fall asleep. He stopped after a couple of seconds and quietly stared at the screen, reading the comments.

Fans began to express their concern in the comment section thinking the idol was tearing up when he began to rub his eyes and hid his face behind his hands. Jungkook saw the comments and explained that he wasn't crying, he was just reading what they were saying.

He also added that because of his rhinitis, he tends to get a runny nose when consuming alcohol which makes it seem like he's crying.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert

Prince Harry will steal limelight away from King Charles on coronation: Expert
Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report

Kendall Jenner’s romance with new beau Bad Bunny heating up: Report
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson partner up for Apple TV series
Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'
Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'
Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace
J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope
Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family

Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family
Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live

Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy
Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo
Hugh Grant takes hilarious dig at Drew Barrymore over ‘horrendous’ singing in Music & Lyrics

Hugh Grant takes hilarious dig at Drew Barrymore over ‘horrendous’ singing in Music & Lyrics