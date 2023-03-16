Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, set to bring back her lifestyle blog The Tig, has been described as a "gracious" and "authentic" boss by a former collaborator.

Rachel Humphrey, known as former collaborator of Meghan, has broken her silence on the working experience with the former "Suits" star.



Harry's sweetheart always "represented what she was passionate about" and only picked brands which aligned with her values, according to a branding expert and Meghan's former collaborator.

Humphrey partnered with Meghan in 2015 as part of the beauty subscription service Bichbox and has said The Tig 2.0 will be a "reflection of her taste and intelligence".

Reflecting on her association with the former actress, Rachel said: "It was a short Limited Edition Partnership but Meghan was so gracious and was happy to talk about the partnership for many months."

"She went above and beyond creating stunning content for us and did video content and more. She also chose all the brands she genuinely loved inside the box so it was really authentic," she added.

Rachel said The Tig always represented what Meghan "was passionate about" and believes she will recreate this with Tig 2.0. She thinks the website will focus on the things "that bring her joy" and will also be a space to "educate on the humanity issues."

"She has the reach to work in a really strategic and authentic way with brands she truly loves. She could have her pick of brands that really align with her values," Rachel told Express UK.

Meghan, as per reports, has received official preliminary approval to revive her website which she shut down after getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.