Kim Kardashian takes major step to heal from Kanye West trauma: Source

Kanye West's documentary release has reportedly triggered Kim Kardashian

September 19, 2025

Kim Kardashian has reportedly doubled down on her healing journey.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the 44-year-old mogul has been plagued by nightmares about her past marriage to Kanye West.

A source told the outlet that Kim has turned to hypnosis as a way of working through her trauma. 

“Kim’s used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, and she does find it helps,” the insider shared.

For those unversed, the reality star shares four children, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the 48-year-old rapper, whom she divorced in 2022.

The report added that Kanye’s upcoming documentary has triggered fresh fears for Kim. 

“Unfortunately, the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn’t a one and done sort of healing journey,” the source explained.

Nonetheless, Kim is said to be determined to move forward, with the insider noting she may even increase her hypnosis sessions from twice a week because they’re “really helping.”

