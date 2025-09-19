Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift want THIS artist to perform at their wedding

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift plan something big for their nuptials

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be planning a wedding so grand that Ed Sheeran could be part of the celebration.

The talk of the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs star’s wedding has caught everyone’s attention ever since they broke the news of their engagement.

Reports suggest that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may invite renowned singer Sheeren to perform at their grand wedding.

On his New Heights podcast, Travis gave a slight hint about live music from friends instead of a big-name DJ. However, he did not share the complete details of what kind of artists he wants to perform at his and Taylor’s big day and insiders are suggesting that Sheeran or Haim might be on the list.

An insider told ShuterScoop that the Gorgeous crooner is involved in wedding planning but she “isn’t obsessed with details. She’s obsessed with Travis. She just wants to marry him — everything else is background noise.”

“Taylor wants it to feel real, not like a performance. She doesn’t need her wedding to look like an Eras Tour encore. She wants it to feel like love,” the source said.