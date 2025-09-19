 
Geo News

David Letterman reveals Jimmy Kimmel's reaction to suspension

Sinclair Media has demanded accountability talks with ABC and Kimmel’s apology and donation to Kirk’s family

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

David Letterman shares how Jimmy Kimmel reacted to suspension
David Letterman shares how Jimmy Kimmel reacted to suspension

David Letterman says he had a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel over text messages when his show got pulled off air.

Letterman said he found Kimmel “sitting up in bed taking nourishment” when the news came out.

"He’s going to be fine,” Letterman revealed as he spoke at The Atlantic Festival in New York City.

Calling the suspension “ridiculous,” Letterman argued, “You can’t fire someone just to appease an authoritarian administration. That’s not how this works.”

He noted how his own late-night show had mocked six presidents “mercilessly” without incident.

The suspension came after pressure from major broadcasters, with Sinclair Media demanding ABC meet three conditions to lift it: talk with Sinclair about accountability, have Kimmel apologise to Charlie Kirk’s family, and donate personally to the family and Turning Point USA.

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers blasted the move as censorship on their shows Thursday.

Stars like Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Griffin, and Marvel’s Tatiana Maslany joined a wave of Hollywood criticism and calls to cancel Disney subscriptions.

Kimmel was suspended after his Sept. 15 monologue, where he linked far-right extremism to the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and mocked former President Trump’s response to Kirk's death.

His remarks, condemned by regulators and conservative groups, prompted ABC affiliates and major broadcasters to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.

Adele up against Taylor Swift for HUGE gig
Adele up against Taylor Swift for HUGE gig
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift want THIS artist to perform at their wedding
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift want THIS artist to perform at their wedding
Jon Stewart risks cancellation with fiery response to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' getting pulled
Jon Stewart risks cancellation with fiery response to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' getting pulled
Machine Gun Kelly reflects on co-parenting with Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly reflects on co-parenting with Megan Fox
Cardi B makes musical comeback with 'Am I the Drama?' album
Cardi B makes musical comeback with 'Am I the Drama?' album
Bad Bunny reportedly sued over home used in short film and residency
Bad Bunny reportedly sued over home used in short film and residency
Demi Lovato reflects on Jutes' surprise marriage proposal: 'So thoughtful'
Demi Lovato reflects on Jutes' surprise marriage proposal: 'So thoughtful'
Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash
Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash