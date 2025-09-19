David Letterman reveals Jimmy Kimmel's reaction to suspension

David Letterman shares how Jimmy Kimmel reacted to suspension

David Letterman says he had a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel over text messages when his show got pulled off air.

Letterman said he found Kimmel “sitting up in bed taking nourishment” when the news came out.

"He’s going to be fine,” Letterman revealed as he spoke at The Atlantic Festival in New York City.

Calling the suspension “ridiculous,” Letterman argued, “You can’t fire someone just to appease an authoritarian administration. That’s not how this works.”

He noted how his own late-night show had mocked six presidents “mercilessly” without incident.

The suspension came after pressure from major broadcasters, with Sinclair Media demanding ABC meet three conditions to lift it: talk with Sinclair about accountability, have Kimmel apologise to Charlie Kirk’s family, and donate personally to the family and Turning Point USA.

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers blasted the move as censorship on their shows Thursday.

Stars like Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Griffin, and Marvel’s Tatiana Maslany joined a wave of Hollywood criticism and calls to cancel Disney subscriptions.

Kimmel was suspended after his Sept. 15 monologue, where he linked far-right extremism to the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and mocked former President Trump’s response to Kirk's death.

His remarks, condemned by regulators and conservative groups, prompted ABC affiliates and major broadcasters to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.