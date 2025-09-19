 
Josh Duhamel reveals ONE condition for 'Ransom Canyon' and 'Virgin River' crossover

Josh Duhamel is sharing his take on a possible crossover between 'Ransom Canyon' and 'Virgin River'

September 19, 2025

Fans have been imagining a crossover between Netflix hits Ransom Canyon and Virgin River ever since the former began airing in 2025.

Now, Ransom Canyon lead star Josh Duhamel has weighed in on the idea.

When asked whether executives are considering a crossover, he told US Weekly, "That’s the first I’ve ever heard of that idea."

However, the actor’s open to the idea if one condition is met.

"If it’s good, I’m in," he added. "If it’s forced, no thanks."

Ransom Canyon follows Duhamel’s character, Staten Kirkland as he grieves the loss of his wife and son both, while also navigating his chemistry with childhood friend Quinn (Minka Kelly). The show makes things intense with a love triangle between Staten, Quinn, and Davis (Eoin Macken).

Duhamel gushed over the scripts of season 2, which is about to begin filming, saying, "We start shooting [season 2] in a few weeks. I’m excited about that. I literally just got the scripts."

"I haven’t read anything yet. But I do know from the department heads who have read it, they say it’s fantastic. They liked it even better than last year. So I’m excited to find out," he added.

Josh Duhamel continued: "I know that there’s going to be some friction between me and my dad — who wants to do things with the property that I completely disagree with. I’m guessing it’s going to be a lot of drama. And [drama] with me and Minka, which I’m looking forward to. She’s just fantastic in the [show]. I’m as curious as you are."

