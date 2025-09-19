 
Adele up against Taylor Swift for HUGE gig

Adele and Taylor Swift are reportedly front runners for a major fan favorite gig

September 19, 2025

Adele has reportedly been approached to do the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, according to insiders.

In a new report by Page Six, sources suggested that Adele has been approached but hasn’t confirmed that she’ll do the coveted half time show.

This comes amid rumors that the spot could be given to Kansas City Chiefs fan and supporter Taylor Swift, who’s now engaged to tight end Travis Kelce, as well as Miley Cyrus.

Adele’s fiancé Rich Paul is one of sports’ biggest agents, and the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker claimed in 2016 that she’d been asked to the show, but had declined.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no," she told the audience at a show.

However, NFL and sponsor Pepsi shot back at her claim saying that they hadn’t extended a formal offer to any singer at the time.

For the unversed, the Super Bowl half time performer is chosen by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in partnership with the NFL.

Fans are expecting the announcement any day now since the announcement is usually made in September.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on the Today show and told Savannah Guthrie of Swift, "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

When the host pressed him to reveal if the Karma hitmaker is set to do the show, he replied, "I can’t tell you anything about that… It’s a maybe."

"I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z to be able to help me… It’s in his hands," he added. 

