Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants to get back together with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian despite cheating on her multiple times.



The basketball player still “loves” the reality TV star, with whom he shares two children, daughter True and new born son.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly, “Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them.”

“They’re friends and great co-parents, but he wants more,” the source added.

The Kardashians star landed in trouble after she dropped a loved-up tribute for Tristan on his birthday while praising him for being the best father.

Social media users bashed her as they pointed out that the sports star might be there for kids he shares with her but he does not meet his son he fathered with Maralee Nichols.

The source said that the couple was not “back together,” although, Khloe has been disappointed in fans that “will come for her” when she hails Tristan for being a good dad.

“Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that.”

“Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life.

The insider added, “She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.”