Thursday Mar 16 2023
Ralph Fiennes was 'a little snobby' about playing 'Dark Lord' in 'Harry Potter'

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Ralph Fiennes was reluctant to play ‘Voldemort’ in the Harry Potter franchise, the actor revealed in a recent interview.

"In my stupid ignorance, I hadn't read the books, I hadn't seen the first movies, and I was, I have to say, a little snobby about it," he said.

The English actor credited late casting director Mary Selway, forthe change of mind.

“She could be tough, and very insistent, and she just said, 'You have to do this movie. Just do it Ralph.' And she said it with such emphasis," Fiennes said.

What eventually led to Fiennes portraying the ‘Dark Lord’, besides Selway, was a chat with his sister.

"My sister has children who were then around 11 and 12," he explained.

"And I said, 'Martha, I don't know about this Voldemort.' Her response? 'What? You're being asked to play Voldemort? You've got to do it!'", said Fiennes.

The English Patient actor ended up making the right decision in the end. Fiennes has received various honours including a BAFTA Award and a Tony Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and an Emmy Award.

