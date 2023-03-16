 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Paris Hilton speaks up on being 'parodied' in Pink's Stupid Girls music video in her memoir

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Paris Hilton has recently broken her silence on being “parodied” in Pink’s Stupid Girls video in a new memoir, Paris: The Memoir.

Earlier in 2006, Pink mocked Hilton in the music video which showcased a girl similar to the reality star.

“When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show – a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there – the takeaway was ‘Stupid Girl,’” wrote Hilton.

Hilton mentioned in her memoir that she was “tipsy and tired after a night out” but assured that the video “would be just for us”.

Hilton continued, “The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘porno paparazzi girls’ in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape.”

Later, Pink also ridiculed other stars like Jessica Simpson, Lindsay Lohan and even Beyoncé in addition to Hilton in her Stupid Girls music video

“Pink sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition’ and said, ‘That’s what I wanna see’. But she chose not to see it in me,” stated the Simple Life star.

Hilton remarked that she’s not “mad” at Pink.

“I have the attention span of a gnat, which means I suck at holding grudges. Anyway, anger doesn’t help; honesty does. So, I’m being honest right now,” she concluded.

