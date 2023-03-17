 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle turned to 'Sanskrit mantra' as she gave birth to Archie

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Meghan Markle listened to some soothing music ahead of giving birth to son Archie, reveals Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he witnessed his wife turning on soothing Sanskrit mantra to calm herself down as she prepared for labour.

He pens: “Meg climbed into a bath, I turned on soothing music. Deva Premal: she remixed Sanskrit mantras into soulful hymns. (Premal claimed she heard her first mantra in the womb, chanted by her father, and when he was dying she chanted the same mantra to him.) Powerful stuff.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first born, son Archie in May 2019.

